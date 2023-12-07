Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz V 250 D Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-Benz V 250 D Mwb 447 My22 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Combined
|192 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et52
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et52
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1V44781323000001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row - 2 Individual Seats with Armrests
- 300mm Front Brakes
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Electronic Stability Program
- Active Park Assist
- Active Retainer for Sliding Door/s
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adblue Tank 24 Litre
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Drying Function
- Bench Seat 3rd Row - Folding Outer Seat
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Convenience Opening & Closing - Remote
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Crosswind Assist
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Distronic
- Dynamic Select Transmission
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Enhanced Understeering Control
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Grab Handles Illuminated - Rear
- Headlight Assist
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Headliner - Grey
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Exits
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Wood Trim
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Linguatronic
- Leather Upholstery
- MBUX Infotainment System
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Overhead Control Panel
- Parktronic
- Passenger Armrest/s
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pre-installation for Digital Key Transfer
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors Convex - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Sliding Doors - Left & Right
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Quick Release Seat Anchorage System
- Roof Rails - Anodised Finish
- Roll Movement Intervention
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Semi-automatic Rear Air Conditioning
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sunglass Holder
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Start-off Assist
- Sports Pedals
- Seat Rail System
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Touchpad Finger Gesture Controller
- Tailgate - Windowed
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats - Front
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Six Seat Interior
- Eight Seat Interior - $1,913
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,370
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,370
- Black Headliner - $1,155
- Digital Rear View Mirror - $1,223
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $4,979
- Folding Table/s - $1,697
- LED Headlights & Tail Lights - $4,420
- Lowered Suspension
- Metallic Paint - $2,288
- Non-metallic Paint
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $4,369
- Rear Parcel Shelf with Integrated Shopping Crates - $1,370
- Styling Pack - $4,041
- Surround Sound System - $809
Current Mercedes-Benz V pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|300 D Avantgarde Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$128,500
|250 D Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$108,300
|300 D Avantgarde Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$133,876
|250 D Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$112,816