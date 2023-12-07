WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-Benz Valente Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 447 My21 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

2022 Mercedes-Benz Valente Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 447 My21 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 8
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Valente Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1914 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2348 kg
Gcm 5600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 752 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 173 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6C
CO2 Extra 167 g/km
CO2 Urban 183 g/km
CO2 Combined 173 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent Cross Arms

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W1V44770323000001
Country Manufactured Germany