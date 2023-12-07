Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach Gls 600 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-Maybach Gls 600 4Matic X167 My23 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1699 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1723 mm
|Ground Clearance
|159 mm
|Wheelbase
|3135 mm
|Height
|1823 mm
|Length
|5210 mm
|Width
|2030 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2873 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3395 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|531 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|285 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|217 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|399 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|285 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|730 Nm
|Makimum Power
|410 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R23
|Rear Tyre
|325/35 R23
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx23 Et47
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5Jx23 Et49.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W1N1679872*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 23 Inch Forged Wheels
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Five Seat Interior
- Climate Control - 5 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Acoustic Comfort Package
- Apple Car Play
- Active Body Control
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Balance Package
- Airmatic Package
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti Theft Protection Package
- Android Auto
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Roof Lining
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Climate Front Cup Holder
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Comfort Head Restraints - Rear
- Chrome Interior Pack
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Detection
- Chrome Rear Garnish
- Climate Seats Front & Rear
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Instrument Display
- Digital Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Damper Control
- Emergency Key Deactivation
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exclusive Trim Pack
- Forged Aluminium Wheels
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Forward Collision Warning
- Glass Roof Sun Blind
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Headlining - Nappa Leather
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Wheel Bolt Cover
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Lane Departure Warning
- Luxury Front Seats
- Luxury Rear Seats
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Laminated Windscreen
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation
- MBUX Multimedia System - Extended Functionality
- MBUX Rear Tablet
- Multi Contour Rear Seats
- Memory Pack
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Massage Seats Front
- Massage Seats Rear
- Nappa Leather Door Beltlines
- Nappa Leather Dashboard
- Exclusive Nappa Leather - Black
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Park Assist - Automatic
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Energizing Package Plus
- Power Blinds - Rear Doors
- Push Button Start
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats with memory
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Proximity Sensor
- Power Rear Seats
- PreSafe
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunroof - Glass
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Running Boards - Retractable
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Skid Plates
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Stolen Vehicle Help
- Telediagnostics
- Tirefit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Television
- Underguard
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus
- USB Input Socket
- Valet Pack
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats
- Vision Control
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Warmth Comfort Package
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - High-gloss Polished Ceramic
- Wireless Headset/s
- Leather & Wood Heated Steering Wheel
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- High Gloss Lines - $1,300
- Luxury Individual Seats Package - $9,500
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,100
- Nappa Leather Two-tone - $28,400
- Non-metallic Paint
- Refrigerated Compartment Package - $3,200
- Two-tone Paint Premium - $34,800
Current Mercedes-Maybach Gls pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|600 4Matic Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$409,900
|600 4Matic Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$395,600