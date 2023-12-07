WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Z223 My23.5 6.0L Petrol 4D Saloon

91331a20/2022 mercedes maybach s680 6 0l petrol 4d saloon 05380179
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Z223 My23.5 6.0L Petrol 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Z223 My23.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1655 mm
Tracking Rear 1683 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 3396 mm
Height 1510 mm
Length 5469 mm
Width 1921 mm
Kerb Weight 2275 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2890 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 615 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 312 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 224 g/km
CO2 Urban 462 g/km
CO2 Combined 312 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5100
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 463 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 255/40 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Air Suspension, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2239792*000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large From 100K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Maybach S680 pricing and specs

4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Saloon 6.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $573,192
4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Saloon 6.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $521,600