Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Z223 My23.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Z223 My23.5 6.0L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1655 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1683 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|3396 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|5469 mm
|Width
|1921 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2275 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2890 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|615 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|312 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|224 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|462 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|312 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|463 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K2239792*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large From 100K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aluminium Hybrid Bodyshell
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Balance Package
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Active Multi Contour Seat Package
- Active Park Assist
- Adaptive Rear Lighting System
- Air Suspension
- Active Stop & Go Assist
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Centre Console - Special
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Chauffeur Package
- Chrome Trunk Sill
- Climate Seats Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Light
- Distronic
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Extended Automatic Re-start in Traffic
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Energizing Package - Front & Rear
- Electric Power Steering
- Executive Seat & Designer Belt Buckles F&R
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exclusive Pack
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Centre Armrest - Heated
- Front Centre Console - Heatable
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Hands Free Access
- High Gloss Wood Trim
- Head Level Heating - Rear Seats
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impulse Side
- Keyless Go
- Load Compartment Package
- Leather Pack
- Load Through Hatch
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Linguatronic
- Multi-media System with 12.8 inch Touch Screen
- MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation
- MBUX Augmented Reality in HUD
- MBUX High-end Rear Seat Entertainment Package
- MBUX Infotainment System
- MBUX Interior Assistant
- MBUX Rear Tablet
- Multi Contour Front Seats
- Multi Contour Rear Seats
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - Wood/Leather
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Magic Vision Control Mirrors
- Nappa Leather - Exclusive
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Power Boot Lid Lock
- Power Door Closing
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Mats
- Predictive Navigation
- Power Rear Seats with Memory
- PreSafe Plus
- Power Sunblind Rear & Rear Side Windows
- Parked Vehicle Locator
- Rear Airbags - Forward Facing
- Rear Axle Steering
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Centre Armrest - Heated
- Remote Closing Boot Lid
- Rear Comfort Doors
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat Comfort Package
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags Rear Compartment
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Seat Heating Plus
- Smartphone Interface
- Sport Badge - Black
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind
- Sound System with 31 Speakers
- Sound System Exciters - 8
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Sun Protection Package
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Television
- Underbody Protection
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection
- Valet Mode
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Warmth Comfort Package
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wireless Headset/s
- Wheel Rim-lock Set
Optional Extras
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Business Pack - $15,600
- Black Piano Lacquer Trim - $3,400
- Bright Paint
- Centre Console - Special Trim - $800
- Magno Paint - $7,190
- Metallic Paint
- Paint Colour Special
- Refrigerated Compartment Package - $9,100
- Two-tone Fabric Trim - $2,300
- Two-tone Paint Premium - $32,500
- Wood Trim - Special - $8,400
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Designo Patagonia Red
|Red
|Bright Paint
|—
|Selenite Grey/High-Tech Silver
|Grey/Silver
|Two-tone Paint Premium
|$32,500
|Designo Selenite Grey
|Grey
|Magno Paint
|$7,190
|High-tech Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Designo Diamond White
|White
|Bright Paint
|—
|Designo Cashmere White
|White
|Magno Paint
|$7,190
|High-Tech Silver/Obsidian Black
|Silver/Black
|Two-tone Paint Premium
|$32,500
|Onyx Black/Mojave Silver
|Black/Silver
|Two-tone Paint Premium
|$32,500
|Obsidian Black/Designo Diamond White
|Black/White
|Two-tone Paint Premium
|$32,500
|Rubellite Red/Obsidian Black
|Red/Black
|Two-tone Paint Premium
|$32,500
|Onyx Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Nautic Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Selenite Grey/Obsidian Black
|Grey/Black
|Two-tone Paint Premium
|$32,500
|Rubellite Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Designo Kalahari Gold
|Yellow
|Paint Colour Special
|—
|Graphite Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Selenite Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Emerald Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Obsidian Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Mojave Silver/Emerald Green
|Silver/Green
|Two-tone Paint Premium
|$32,500
|Mojave Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Mercedes-Maybach S680 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Saloon
|6.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$573,192
|4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Saloon
|6.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$521,600