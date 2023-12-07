WhichCar
2022 MG Mg3 Auto Core (With Navigation) Szp1 My22 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2022 MG Mg3 Auto Core (With Navigation) Szp1 My22 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2022 MG Mg3 Auto Core (With Navigation). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1496 mm
Tracking Rear 1483 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 2520 mm
Height 1504 mm
Length 4055 mm
Width 1729 mm
Kerb Weight 1170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 126 g/km
CO2 Urban 218 g/km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsjz14U91Js123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured China

Current MG Mg3 Auto pricing and specs

Core (With Navigation) 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $18,990
Core 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $18,490
Excite (With Navigation) 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $19,990