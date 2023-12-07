WhichCar
2022 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Classic F56 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback

dbc31e2f/2022 mini 3d hatch cooper classic 1 5l petrol 3d hatchback 04d60161
2022 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Classic F56 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2022 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1501 mm
Tracking Rear 1501 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2495 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 3863 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1175 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1610 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 435 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 128 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Extra 113 g/km
CO2 Urban 155 g/km
CO2 Combined 128 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1480
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Single Joint Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmw32Dh0%02P34218
Vehicle Segment Light From 25K
Country Manufactured England

Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs

Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,600
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $56,800
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $38,100
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,200
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $54,700