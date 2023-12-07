Specifications for the 2022 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Classic F56 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3863 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1590 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|129 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|113 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|157 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|129 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1480
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Single Joint Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmw32Dh0%02P34218
|Vehicle Segment
|Light From 25K
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Audio Streaming
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Colour Line
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Interior
- Braking Pre-conditioning
- Black Side Scuttles with Integrated Indicators
- Bonnet Stripe/s
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- City Collision Mitigation
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Check Control
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Clear Indicator Lenses
- Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant
- Decorative Trims
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronic Differential Lock Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror Pack
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Headliner - Grey
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster Display - 5.5 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Mirror Pack
- Integrated Roof Spoiler
- Interior Surface - Black
- Integrated Owners Manual
- Keyless Start
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi Information Display
- MINI Connected
- Multi-media Interface
- Music Streaming
- Navigation System
- On board Computer
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Runflat Indicator
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Single Exhaust Tailpipe
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limiting Device
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Speed Limit Information
- Split Screen Function
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Start/Stop Toggle Switch
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Steel Wheels
- Telematics
- TeleServices
- Tool Kit
- Touchscreen 8.8 inch
- Union Jack Taillights
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 16 Inch
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bonnet Stripe/s - Black
- Bonnet Stripe/s - White
- Metallic Paint
- Solid Paint
- White Exterior Mirrors
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Chilli Red
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|Pepper White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Island Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Midnight Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990