2022 Mini 3D Hatch Jcw Essential F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

bd591e01/2022 mini 3d hatch jcw essential 2 0l petrol 3d hatchback 04bc0158
2022 Mini 3D Hatch Jcw Essential F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2022 Mini 3D Hatch Jcw Essential. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2495 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 3872 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1245 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1685 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 440 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
CO2 Extra 135 g/km
CO2 Urban 212 g/km
CO2 Combined 164 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Single Joint Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmw72Dh0%02P34244
Vehicle Segment Light From 25K
Country Manufactured England

Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs

Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,600
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $56,800
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $38,100
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,200
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $54,700