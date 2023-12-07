Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Asx Exceed (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mitsubishi Asx Exceed (2Wd) Xd My23 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1640 mm
|Length
|4365 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1437 kg
|Gcm
|3270 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|533 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|149 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|241 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|222 Nm
|Makimum Power
|123 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxtga5W%U123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Front Brakes
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Brake Override System
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - LED
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Selector
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- One Touch Start System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Driver Control
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Smartphone Link Display Audio with Touchscreen
- Seatbelt Emergency Locking Retractor 2nd Row Outer
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Side Window Demisters
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740
- Prestige Paint - $940
- Solid Paint
Current Mitsubishi Asx pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$27,400
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$34,500
|Gsr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,100
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$26,200
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,000
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,900
|Mr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,100
