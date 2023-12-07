Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Asx Xls Plus (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mitsubishi Asx Xls Plus (2Wd) Xd My22 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1640 mm
|Length
|4365 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1437 kg
|Gcm
|3270 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|533 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|149 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|241 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|222 Nm
|Makimum Power
|123 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxtga5W%U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Brake Override System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo Parcel Shelf - Rigid
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - LED
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Selector
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- One Touch Start System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Roof Rails
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment with Hinged Lid
- Smartphone Link Display Audio with Touchscreen
- Seatbelt Emergency Locking Retractor 2nd Row Outer
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Side Window Demisters
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740
- Prestige Paint - $940
- Solid Paint
Current Mitsubishi Asx pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$27,400
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$34,500
|Gsr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,100
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$26,200
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,000
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,900
|Mr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,100
