WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Eclipse Cross
  4. Aspire (2Wd)

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Aspire (2Wd) Yb My22 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

79e11fdb/2022 mitsubishi eclipse cross aspire 2wd 1 5l petrol 4d wagon 04b10156
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Aspire (2Wd) Yb My22 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Aspire (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 177 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4545 mm
Width 1805 mm
Kerb Weight 1499 kg
Gcm 3700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 601 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 148 g/km
CO2 Urban 221 g/km
CO2 Combined 165 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18 98H
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18 98H
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfxjgk1Wjz123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross pricing and specs

Aspire (2Wd) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD $36,490
Aspire Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $51,240
Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD $31,490
Exceed (AWD) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD $42,990
Es Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $47,290