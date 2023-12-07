WhichCar
2022 Mitsubishi Express Glx+ Lwb (Multimedia/Navi) Sm My22 2.0L Diesel 4D Van

2c1d21e3/2022 mitsubishi express glx lwb multimedianavi 2 0l diesel 4d van 045f013d
2022 Mitsubishi Express Glx+ Lwb (Multimedia/Navi) Sm My22 2.0L Diesel 4D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Express Glx+ Lwb (Multimedia/Navi).

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1628 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 3498 mm
Height 1971 mm
Length 5399 mm
Width 1956 mm
Kerb Weight 1955 kg
Gcm 4700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1630 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1115 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 191 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6D
CO2 Extra 187 g/km
CO2 Urban 198 g/km
CO2 Combined 191 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16C
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16C
Front Rim Size 6Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Panhard Rod, Reinforced Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfkfl00#%S123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured France