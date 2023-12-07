WhichCar
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Exceed Tour 5+2 St (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1593 mm
Tracking Rear 1600 mm
Ground Clearance 203 mm
Wheelbase 2706 mm
Height 1745 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1862 mm
Kerb Weight 2144 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 606 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 35 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 1.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6C
CO2 Combined 35 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 195 Nm
Makimum Power 98 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20 101W
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20 101W
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfxdgn0W%Z123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

