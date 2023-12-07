WhichCar
2022 Mitsubishi Triton Glx (4X2) Mr My22.5 2.4L Diesel C/Chas

c0b51b09/2022 mitsubishi triton glx 4x2 2 4l diesel cchas 04c8015b
2022 Mitsubishi Triton Glx (4X2) Mr My22.5 2.4L Diesel C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Triton Glx (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1775 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg
Gcm 5130 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1150 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 204 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 185 g/km
CO2 Urban 237 g/km
CO2 Combined 204 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205R16C 8Pr 110/108R
Rear Tyre 205R16C 8Pr 110/108R
Front Rim Size 6Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
VIN Number Mmajjkk10%H123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mitsubishi Triton pricing and specs

Glx (4X4) C/Chas 2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $46,300
Glx (4X4) C/Chas 2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4 $41,400
Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis 2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4 $42,900
Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis 2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $42,100
Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $47,000