Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Triton Glx (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mitsubishi Triton Glx (4X2) Mr My22.5 2.4L Diesel C/Chas
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1775 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1575 kg
|Gcm
|5130 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2720 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1145 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|198 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|254 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|219 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|205R16C 8Pr 110/108R
|Rear Tyre
|205R16C 8Pr 110/108R
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Mmajjkk10%H123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Front Brakes
- 2 Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake Override System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Centre Console Tray
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Display Audio with Touch Screen
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Highway-Terrain Tyres
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 7 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Shift Mode
- Manual Temperature Control
- Power Mirrors
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Front Wipers
- Steel Wheels
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Solid Paint
Current Mitsubishi Triton pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,300
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,400
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,900
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,100
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,000
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$45,800
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,300
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,200
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,600
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,000
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$33,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$32,100
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,000
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,100
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,300
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,700
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$40,100
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,700
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,500
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,000
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,800
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$44,000
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$32,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$31,200
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,000
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$39,740
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$37,490
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$39,940
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,940
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$43,690
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,440
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$44,690
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,690
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,940
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$51,490
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$49,690
|Gls (4X4) Sport Edition Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,440
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,940
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$32,990
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$30,740
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$40,440
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,440
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,190
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,940
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,940
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,090
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,840
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,690
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,340
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,290
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,200
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,700
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,700
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$45,700
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,600
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,700