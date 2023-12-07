Specifications for the 2022 Nissan Juke Ti (Energy Orange). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Nissan Juke Ti (Energy Orange) F16 My21 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1561 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2636 mm
|Height
|1595 mm
|Length
|4210 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1274 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1730 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|648 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|456 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|46 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|136 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|123 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|160 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|136 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|P225/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|P225/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx119
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx119
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar, Twist Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnfaaf16A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Hold Function
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alcantara Seats
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type - Black
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Around View Monitor
- Alloy Wheels Special
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Black Rear Spoiler
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carbon Fibre Look Instr Cluster/Speaker Surrounds
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrest Audio - Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Interior Colour - Energy Orange
- Intelligent Driver Alert
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Intelligent Key
- Intelligent Lane Intervention
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Ride Control
- Intelligent Trace Control
- Intermittent Wipers - Speed Sensitive
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Armrest - Front
- Leather Accented Door Trims
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Gear Shift Boot
- Leather Accented Knee Pad
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Monoform Seats
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Standard Mode
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Upholstery - Two-tone
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $600
- Solid Paint
Current Nissan Juke pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$27,800
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$30,500
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$33,800
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,800
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$28,390
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$31,140
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,440
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,540
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,890
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,890