Specifications for the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (2Wd) R53 My22 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1700 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1700 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1802 mm
|Length
|5004 mm
|Width
|1978 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1980 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|CO2 Emissions
|234 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|178 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|331 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|234 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|202 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Lower Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|5N1Mdar53A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3rd Row Vents
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Eight Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking Rear
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Interior
- Bench Seat 2nd Row - 3 Person
- Bench Seat 3rd Row - 3 Person
- Black Side Mouldings
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Curtain Airbags - Third Row
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- EZ FLEX Seating System with Latch & Glide
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Stabiliser Bar
- Far Side Airbags - Centre
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Head Up Display - 10.8 inch image
- Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Alert
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Intelligent Lane Intervention
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Accented Door Trims
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Mode
- Moving Object Detection
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Noise, Vibration & Harshness Package
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- ProPilot
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Power Tailgate
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Stabiliser Bar
- Rear Sunshade Blinds
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Security System
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Smart Key
- Synthetic Leather Look Upholstery 3rd Row
- Sports Mode
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Standard Mode
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tow Mode
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats -Reclining
- Touchscreen 9 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Machine
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $750
- Solid Paint
- Two-tone Paint - $1,400
