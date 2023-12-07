WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Pathfinder
  4. Ti-L (4Wd)

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Ti-L (4Wd) R53 My22 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2ac41c37/2022 nissan pathfinder ti l 4wd 3 5l petrol 4d wagon 054b017b
2022 Nissan Pathfinder Ti-L (4Wd) R53 My22 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Ti-L (4Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Nissan Pathfinder News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1700 mm
Tracking Rear 1700 mm
Ground Clearance 181 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1798 mm
Length 5004 mm
Width 1978 mm
Kerb Weight 2083 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 245 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 189 g/km
CO2 Urban 342 g/km
CO2 Combined 245 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 202 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Lower Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number 5N1Mdnr53A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Pathfinder pricing and specs

Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $69,700
Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $79,500
Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $71,490
Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $81,490