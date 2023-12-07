Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot 2008 GT Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Peugeot 2008 GT Sport P24 My22 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|221 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1550 mm
|Length
|4300 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1287 kg
|Gcm
|2955 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1755 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|138 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|118 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|174 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|138 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R18 99H
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R18 99H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Pseudo Macpherson Stru
|Rear Suspension
|Deformable Cross Beam Rear Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vr3Ushnjp@J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D Navigation
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Monitoring
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alloy Pedals
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Headliner
- Black Painted Roof
- Black Rear Spoiler
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dark Chrome Grille
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining - Premium
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather & Chrome Gear Lever
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Puddle Lamps
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Vents
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Roof Rails - Gloss Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Semi-Auto Active Park Assist
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Signature Design Rear Lights
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Signature Headlight Design
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Tray including Wireless Charging
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 16 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Premium Paint - $1,050
- Standard Paint
Current Peugeot 2008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$38,945
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$43,397
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$39,990
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$44,490
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$39,200
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$43,600