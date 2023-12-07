Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot 308 GT Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Peugeot 308 GT Premium P51 My22 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Efficient Autom
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2680 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4365 mm
|Width
|1859 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1258 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1889 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|120 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|109 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|138 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|120 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Pseudo Macpherson Stru
|Rear Suspension
|Semi-Independent, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vr3Fphnstmy123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 304mm Front Brakes
- 304mm Rear Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Aluminium Finish Pedals
- Automatic Gearbox Compact Impulse Selector
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality System
- Aluminium Sill Guards
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Detection - Extended Range
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Passenger
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Compact Steering Wheel
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Colour Touchscreen 10 inch
- Customisable Virtual iToggles
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dark Chrome Grille
- DeadLocking
- Driver Foot Rest
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Full LED Headlights
- Full LED Tail Lights
- Front View Camera
- Gloss Black B Pillar
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- HD Touch Screen
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.0 Inch
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Positioning Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Manual Shift Mode
- Massage Function on Passenger Seat
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Open & Go System
- Post Collision Braking
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way with Memory
- Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Peugeot iConnect
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Panoramic Roof Sunshade
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reverse Guide Lights
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera - 360 degree HD Colour
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sports Mode
- Sports Pedals
- Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Side View Camera
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Twin Tailpipes
- Two-tone Wheels
- Tinted Windshield Glass
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Welcome Sequence
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Wired Mirror Screen
- Wireless Phone Charge
Current Peugeot 308 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,300
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,700
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,500
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,700
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$46,800
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,200
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,000
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,100
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,990
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,990
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$64,990