2022 Peugeot 308 GT Premium P51 My22 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2022 Peugeot 308 GT Premium P51 My22 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Efficient Autom
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot 308 GT Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2680 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4365 mm
Width 1859 mm
Kerb Weight 1258 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1889 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 120 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 109 g/km
CO2 Urban 138 g/km
CO2 Combined 120 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Pseudo Macpherson Stru
Rear Suspension Semi-Independent, Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vr3Fphnstmy123456
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured France

Current Peugeot 308 pricing and specs

GT Premium 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $47,300
GT Premium 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $48,700
GT 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $42,500
GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback 1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $62,700
GT Premium 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $46,800