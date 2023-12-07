WhichCar
2022 Peugeot 5008 GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 P87 My22 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Peugeot 5008 GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 P87 My22 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot 5008 GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1610 mm
Ground Clearance 231 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1646 mm
Length 4641 mm
Width 1844 mm
Kerb Weight 1521 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 669 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 128 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 117 g/km
CO2 Urban 147 g/km
CO2 Combined 128 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R19
Rear Tyre 205/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Semi-Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3M45Gfw@S123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured France

Current Peugeot 5008 pricing and specs

GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $64,000
GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $61,400
GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $65,657