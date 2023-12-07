Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot 5008 GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Peugeot 5008 GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 P87 My22 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1610 mm
|Ground Clearance
|231 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1646 mm
|Length
|4641 mm
|Width
|1844 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1521 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|669 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|CO2 Emissions
|128 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|117 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|147 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|128 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Semi-Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3M45Gfw@S123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 290mm Rear Brakes
- 304mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alcantara Dash Panel
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Black Painted Roof
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Curtain Airbags - Third Row
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Pedals
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Distance Warning
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Bumper Lower Inserts - Painted
- Fold Down Tray Table/s
- Front Footwell Lights
- Flat Folding Front Passenger Seat
- Fog Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Full LED Headlights
- Front View Camera
- Front Wiper Cleaning System
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Instrument Cluster
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Interior Lights - Rear with Timer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Leather & Chrome Gear Lever
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Lane Positioning Assist
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way with Memory
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Sunshade Blinds
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Pack
- Semi-autonomous Parking Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumper - Front
- Storage Compartment Lighting
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Front
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Steering Wheel with Logo
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Three Independent Folding 2nd Row Seats
- Third Row Seats - Removable
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Arch Extensions
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Premium Paint - $1,050
- Standard Paint
Current Peugeot 5008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$64,000
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$61,400
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$65,657