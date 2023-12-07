Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot 508 GT Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Peugeot 508 GT Phev R8 My22 1.6L Hybrid 4D Fastback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1582 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1582 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2270 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1330 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|40 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|1.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|40 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vr3F3Dgzt@Y123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium Up To 60K
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 290mm Rear Brakes
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Monitoring
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Emergency Stop
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adaptive Rear Lighting System
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Console - Centre Floor
- Chrome Dashboard Trim
- Carbon Fibre Effect Dash Panel
- Carbon Fibre Effect Door Panels - Front & Rear
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Button - Internal
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Contrast Stitching - Centre Armrest
- Contrast Stitching - Dashboard
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- City Park
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Distance Alert System
- Digital Instrument Display
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Odometer
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Lighting System - Rear
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Electric Power Steering
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment - Driver
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment - Passenger
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Full LED Headlights
- Front View Camera
- Front Wiper Cleaning System
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hybrid Battery Warranty - 8 Years
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Highway Integrated Assist
- Headrests Front
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Instrument Cluster
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Leather & Chrome Gear Lever
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- LED Sequenced Unlock/Lock Pattern
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Digital Display
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Mirrorscreen
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Massage Function on Passenger Seat
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- On-board Charger
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Privacy Glass
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radar Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Plus Pack
- Safety Pack
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumper - Front
- Storage Compartment Lighting
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Beam Assistance
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Front
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel with Logo
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Visibility Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,500
- Premium Paint - $1,050
- Solid Paint - $690
- Standard Paint
Current Peugeot 508 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$78,300
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$79,600
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$76,700
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$77,900
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$81,610
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$82,915