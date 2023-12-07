WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Peugeot
  3. Expert
  4. Premium 180 Swb Limited Edtn

2022 Peugeot Expert Premium 180 Swb Limited Edtn K0 My22 2.0L Diesel 2D Van

372c21ce/2022 peugeot expert premium 180 swb limited edtn 2 0l diesel 2d van 04ea015e
2022 Peugeot Expert Premium 180 Swb Limited Edtn K0 My22 2.0L Diesel 2D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot Expert Premium 180 Swb Limited Edtn. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Peugeot Expert News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Wheelbase 3275 mm
Height 1940 mm
Length 4959 mm
Width 1920 mm
Kerb Weight 1654 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2735 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2165 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 156 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 148 g/km
CO2 Urban 169 g/km
CO2 Combined 156 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Pseudo Macpherson Stru, Reinforced Front Axle
Rear Suspension Oblique Wishbone Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3Vfehz7@Z123456
Vehicle Segment Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
Country Manufactured France

Current Peugeot Expert pricing and specs

City Short 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $38,900
Premium Short 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $44,700
Pro Long 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $45,200
Pro Long 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $42,100
Premium Long 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $47,000