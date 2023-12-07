Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot Expert Premium 180 Swb Limited Edtn. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Peugeot Expert Premium 180 Swb Limited Edtn K0 My22 2.0L Diesel 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Wheelbase
|3275 mm
|Height
|1940 mm
|Length
|4959 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1654 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2735 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2165 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|148 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|169 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|156 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Pseudo Macpherson Stru, Reinforced Front Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Oblique Wishbone Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Vfehz7@Z123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Rear Brakes
- 2 Seat Interior
- 304mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Barn Doors - Special Opening Angle
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Bulkhead with Cargo Load-through Door
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bulkhead - Windowed
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Digital Speedometer
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Head Up Instrument Cluster
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- ModuWork Mobile Office
- Multi-media System with 7 inch Touch Screen
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Front
- Reversing Image in Touchscreen
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Speed Limiting Device
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Upper Dashboard Tray
- Upholstery - Grey
- USB Input Socket
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Solid Paint
Current Peugeot Expert pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$44,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$45,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,000
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,000
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$35,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,800
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,300
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$39,600
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$43,490
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$49,990
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$46,990
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$52,490
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,990