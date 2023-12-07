Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot Partner City Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Peugeot Partner City Swb K9 My22 1.2L Petrol 3D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Wheelbase
|2785 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|4403 mm
|Width
|1921 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1247 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|647 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|133 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|121 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|153 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|133 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent Cross Arms, Torsion Bar
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc <=2.5T
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 268mm Rear Brakes
- 283mm Front Brakes
- 2 Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Barn Doors - Special Opening Angle
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bulkhead - Windowed
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carpet Floor Covering - Cabin Only
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Digital Speedometer
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Folding Drivers Armrest/s
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Instrument Cluster
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Mirrors
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Reversing Camera - Int Rear View Mirror Display
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Limiting Device
- Single Passenger Seat
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Spare Wheel 15 inch
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Touchscreen 5 inch
- Upper Dashboard Tray
- Upholstery - Grey
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $640
- Solid Paint
Current Peugeot Partner pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$26,900
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$34,400
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$34,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$36,600
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,900
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,800
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,700
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,400
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$33,700
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$29,400
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$30,041
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$38,388
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$38,096
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$40,878
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$35,606