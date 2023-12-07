Specifications for the 2022 Peugeot Partner Pro Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Peugeot Partner Pro Lwb K9 My22 1.2L Petrol 4D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Wheelbase
|2975 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|4753 mm
|Width
|1921 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|950 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|740 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|896 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|129 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|166 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|142 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent Cross Arms, Torsion Bar
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc <=2.5T
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 268mm Rear Brakes
- 283mm Front Brakes
- Three Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Barn Doors - Special Opening Angle
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bulkhead - Windowed
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carpet Floor Covering - Cabin Only
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cornering Lamps
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Digital Speedometer
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Instrument Cluster
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Load Through Hatch
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multiflex Mobile Office
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Passenger Bench Seat - 2 person
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Sliding Doors Dual - Remote
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Spare Wheel 16 inch
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Upper Dashboard Tray
- Upholstery - Grey
- USB Input Socket
- Under Seat Storage
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $640
- Premium Package - $2,490
- Solid Paint
Current Peugeot Partner pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$26,900
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$34,400
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$34,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$36,600
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,900
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,800
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,700
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,400
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$33,700
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$29,400
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$30,041
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$38,388
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$38,096
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$40,878
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$35,606