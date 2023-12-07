Specifications for the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 982 My22 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1538 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|82 mm
|Wheelbase
|2484 mm
|Height
|1269 mm
|Length
|4456 mm
|Width
|1994 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1495 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|330 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|238 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|181 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|335 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|238 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|7600
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|309 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 Zr20 (95Y)Xl
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 Zr20 (101Y)Xl
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Single Joint Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Single Joint Spring Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Zls283005
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Compressor
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Direct Adaptive Steering
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dynamic Headlights
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Front Apron
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack - Black
- Multi-function Display
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Powered Sports Seats 2 Way
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Apron
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Diffuser
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatback Hooks
- Solar Control Glass
- Side Impact Protection
- Side Skirts
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Alloy Pedals - $490
- Adaptive Sports Seats Plus - 18 Way - $4,630
- Black Alloy Wheels - $1,030
- Black Brake Calipers - Gloss - $1,550
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - $14,960
- Climate Control Panel - Leather - $1,120
- Climate Control Panel - Painted - $1,120
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - Extended - $1,260
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - $1,260
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,370
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $920
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,500
- Contrast Stitching - $2,230
- Coloured Seat Belts - $520
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $1,800
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,250
- Clubsport Pack - $7,420
- Custom Colour Paint - $18,670
- Deletion of Audio & Communication System
- Door Handles - Black Gloss - $230
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $250
- Extended Leather Pack
- Full Bucket Front Seats - $10,120
- Floor Mats - Front - $200
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $780
- Home Link - $540
- Headlight Washer System Covers - Painted - $380
- Headlight Washer System Covers - Body Colour - $420
- Interior Aluminium Pack - Extended
- Interior Aluminium Pack
- Interior Leather Pack
- Interior Pack - Painted (extended)
- Interior Pack - Painted
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $5,170
- Leather Backrests Spts Seats Plus - Contr Stitch - $2,760
- Leather Backrests Sports Seats Plus - $2,530
- Leather Dashboard Trim Package - $2,320
- Leather/Race-Tex Dashboard Trim Package - $2,320
- Leather/Race-Tex Door Trim Package - $1,000
- LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus - $2,090
- Leather Fuse Box Cover - $550
- Leather Inner Sill Guards - $870
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Steering Column Surround - Contrast Stitch - $840
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $620
- Leather Sill Guards - Special - $1,090
- Leather Sunvisors - $780
- Model Designation Deletion
- Model Designation Painted - $500
- Metallic Paint
- Painted Alloy Wheels - $1,030
- Paint Colour Special - $6,070
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,000
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light - $560
- Race-Tex Interior with Extensive Leather Items - $3,320
- Sun Visors in Race-Tex - $780
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest in Race-Tex - $430
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $650
- Sports Chrono Package - $900
- Steering Wheel Rim & Gear Lever in Black Leather
- Sports Harness - Passenger 6 point - $790
- Smoke Pack - $100
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Solid Paint
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated - $1,240
- St/Steel Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $1,630
- Surround Sound System - $2,230
- Steering Wheel Rim Top Centre Colour Special - $450
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $780
- Wheel Finish - Silver
Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$196,800
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$191,600
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$140,300
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$160,700
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$156,300
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$135,500
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$131,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$132,900
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$128,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,800
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,600
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$325,200
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$158,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$153,800
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$194,300
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$189,100
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$325,200
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$202,890
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$197,500
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$144,640
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$139,300
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$165,680
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$161,100
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$139,680
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$142,040
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$136,700
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$335,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$163,180
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$158,600
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$200,290
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$194,900
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$335,300