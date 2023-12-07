WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. 718
  4. Cayman Gt4

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 982 My23 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 982 My23 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche 718 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Ground Clearance 82 mm
Wheelbase 2484 mm
Height 1269 mm
Length 4456 mm
Width 1994 mm
Kerb Weight 1495 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1750 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 330 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 258 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 195 g/km
CO2 Urban 360 g/km
CO2 Combined 258 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 7600
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 309 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr20 (95Y)Xl
Rear Tyre 295/30 Zr20 (101Y)Xl
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Single Joint Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Single Joint Spring Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wp0Zzz98Zls283005
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs

Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $196,800
Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $191,600
Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $140,300
Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $135,100
Boxster S 2D Roadster 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $160,700