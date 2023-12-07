WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. 911
  4. Gt3 Touring Package

2022 Porsche 911 Gt3 Touring Package 992 My23 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2022 Porsche 911 Gt3 Touring Package 992 My23 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2022 Porsche 911 Gt3 Touring Package. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche 911 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1589 mm
Tracking Rear 1557 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2457 mm
Height 1279 mm
Length 4573 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1418 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1739 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 321 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 312 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 230 g/km
CO2 Urban 452 g/km
CO2 Combined 312 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 8400
Torque RPM 6100
Maxiumum Torque 470 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 Zr20
Rear Tyre 315/30 Zr21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 12Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wp0Zzz99Zls248011
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche 911 pricing and specs

Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $404,900
Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $404,900
Carrera 4 Gts 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $361,800
Carrera 4 Gts 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $394,400
Carrera 4S 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $324,400