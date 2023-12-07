Specifications for the 2022 Porsche 911 Gt3 Touring Package. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Porsche 911 Gt3 Touring Package 992 My23 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1589 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1557 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2457 mm
|Height
|1279 mm
|Length
|4573 mm
|Width
|1852 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1418 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1739 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|321 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|312 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|230 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|452 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|312 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|8400
|Torque RPM
|6100
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|315/30 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|12Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz99Zls248011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Seat Interior
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 380mm Rear Brakes
- 408mm Front Brakes
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Aluminium & Composite Body Panels
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Ascending Centre Console with Storage Compartment
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Auto Dimming Int & Ext Mirrors with Rain Sensor
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Analogue Sound System
- Air Quality Sensor
- Aluminium Sill Guards - Personalised
- Aluminium Sill Guards - Black
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Automatic Throttle-Blipping for Downshift
- Audio Interface/s
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Accent Stitching
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Door Handles - Interior
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Black Exterior Mirror Lower Trim
- Black Interior
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Coloured Door Pull Loops
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Composite Brakes
- Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Front Lid
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual TFT Displays
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Extended Seat Bolsters - Front Seats
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment - Driver
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment - Passenger
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exclusive Badging
- Exclusive Lip Spoiler
- Front Apron - Body Colour
- Front Air Intakes
- Forged Aluminium Wheels
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Black
- Floor Mats with Logo
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Switch
- Intelligent Lightweight Construction
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Internet Access
- Infotainment Pack
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Go
- Leather Airbag Cover - Steering Wheel
- Leather Armrest - Front
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Luggage Compartment - Front
- Leather Door Pull Handles
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Headlights
- LED Lighting Package
- LED Indicators
- LED Dynamic Light System
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lightweight & Noise Insulating Glass
- Lowered Suspension
- LED Position Lights
- Lifting System Front Axle
- Light Strip with Logo in Colour
- Light Strip with Logo
- LTE Communication Module
- Leather Upholstery
- Lightweight Battery
- Lockable Wheel Hub Cover
- Lightweight Rear Cover
- Model Designation Deletion
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Mode Switch
- Mobile Phone Preparation
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Music Streaming
- Navigation System
- Orientation Lighting - Front & Rear
- Partition Window - Sliding
- Porsche Connect
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Pedestrian Warning
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Powered Sports Seats 4 Way
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Apron
- Rear Axle Steering
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Diffuser
- Retractable Door Handles
- Remote Services
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Reversing Camera
- Suspension Adjustable for Racing Use
- Seat Backrest Colour Special
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Solar Control Glass
- Sports Exhaust System - Silver Tailpipes
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Indicators
- Side Impact Protection
- Side Skirts - Black
- Smartphone Interface
- Stability Management with 2 Switchable Stages
- Sound Package Plus
- Sports Steering
- Speed Sensitive Headlight Range Control
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Rim Top Centre Colour Special
- Side Window Trims - Aluminium
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tail Light Strip with Integral Park & Fog Lights
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Syst with Race Track Mode
- Track Screen
- Tyre Sealing Compound & Air Compressor
- Twin Tailpipes
- Torque Vectoring Control
- Underbody Protection
- Underbody Panelling
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Central Locking
- Wheel Centres - Special
- Window Door Seal Protection
- Wheel Hub Covers with Crest
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Water Repellent Front Glass
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- 3D-printed Bodyform Full Bucket Seat - $5,620
- Adaptive Sports Seats Plus - 18 Way - $5,150
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Black - $1,500
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illum/Personalised - Black - $2,250
- Black Brake Calipers - Gloss - $1,720
- Body Coloured Interior Package
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Black Calipers - $21,020
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - $19,290
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,370
- Carbon Fibre Roof - $7,470
- Cupholders - Leather Trim - $560
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $720
- Colour Selection - Stitching
- Colour Selection - Leather
- Coloured Seat Belts - $570
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,870
- Custom Colour Paint - $20,740
- Carbon Window Trims - $1,050
- Dash Cam Preparation - $250
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection - $300
- Dashboard & Door Trim Package - Leather - $4,970
- Decorative Side Logo - Colour Special - $800
- Decorative Sticker Set - $1,020
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $280
- Exclusive Design Tail Lights - $1,750
- Extended Interior Pack in Carbon Matte - $9,550
- Extended Leather Pack - $2,410
- Exterior Mirrors - Upper Trims - Carbon - $3,120
- Extended Package - Leather Interior - Exclusive - $8,300
- Full Bucket Front Seats - $11,250
- Floor Mats - Heritage Design
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $780
- Heated Front Seats - $1,020
- Home Link - $600
- Hood & Luggage Compartment Lid with Stripes - $2,720
- Interior Extensive Leather/Race-Tex Items Two-tone - $11,210
- Interior with Extensive Leather/Race-Tex Items - $8,730
- Interior Aluminium Pack
- Interior Carbon Pack - $2,750
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $6,500
- Leather Air Vents - $3,000
- Leather Backrests Sports Sts Plus - Special Inlays - $3,370
- Light Design Package - $1,050
- Leather Dashboard Trim Package - $2,220
- Leather Door Trim Package - $2,500
- LED Tinted Matrix Headlights Dynamic Light System - $6,100
- LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus
- Leather Interior Exclusive - $28,580
- LED Matrix Headlights with Dynamic Light Sys Plus - $4,810
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $750
- Leather Sunvisors - $860
- Model Designation Painted - $470
- Metallic Paint
- Paint Colour Special - $750
- Protective Front Foil - $4,500
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,000
- Privacy Glass - $1,150
- Sun Visors in Race-Tex - $860
- Vehicle Key Painted with Key Pouch in Race-Tex - $780
- Rooflining in Race-Tex
- Belt Outlet Trims in Race-Tex - $800
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $720
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest
- Sports Chrono Package - $570
- Standard Interior with Leather Items - Black
- Standard Interior - Leather Seats - Front
- Smoke Pack - $110
- Storage Package
- Standard Paint
- Surround Sound System - $2,970
- Touring Pack Exterior - Black
- Vehicle Key - Leather in Leather Pouch - $990
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $720
- Wheel Finish - Black with Contrast Rim Borders - $3,750
- Wheel Finish - Black - $2,500
- Wheel Finish - Special Paint - $2,500
Current Porsche 911 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$404,900
|Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$404,900
|Carrera 4 Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$361,800
|Carrera 4 Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$394,400
|Carrera 4S 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$324,400
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$344,900
|Edition 50 Yrs Porsche Design 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$444,100
|Carrera 4 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$286,300
|Carrera 4 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$306,900
|Carrera S 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$307,500
|Carrera S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$328,000
|Carrera 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$269,500
|Carrera 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$289,700
|Carrera T 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$290,200
|Carrera T 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$290,200
|Carrera Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$343,100
|Carrera Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$343,100
|Carrera Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$375,300
|Dakar 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$475,200
|Gt3 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$521,500
|Gt3 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$404,900
|Gt3 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$404,900
|Turbo S 2D Coupe
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$522,500
|Turbo S 2D Cabriolet
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$542,600
|Targa 4 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$306,900
|Targa 4 Gts 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$394,400
|Targa 4S 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$344,900
|Turbo 2D Coupe
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$449,300
|Turbo 2D Cabriolet
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$469,100
|Carrera 4 Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$153,900
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$131,800
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$140,800
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, AWD
|$129,200
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, AWD
|$138,000
|Carrera Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$146,300
|Carrera Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$196,000
|Carrera Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$208,200
|Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$417,400
|Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$417,400
|Carrera 4 Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$373,000
|Carrera 4 Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$406,600
|Carrera 4S 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$334,400
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$355,600
|Edition 50 Yrs Porsche Design 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$457,800
|Carrera 4 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$295,200
|Carrera 4 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$316,400
|Carrera S 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$317,000
|Carrera S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$338,100
|Carrera 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$277,800
|Carrera 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$298,700
|Carrera T 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$299,200
|Carrera T 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$299,200
|Carrera Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$353,700
|Carrera Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$353,700
|Carrera Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$386,900
|Dakar 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$489,900
|Gt3 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$537,600
|Gt3 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$417,400
|Gt3 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$417,400
|Turbo S 2D Coupe
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$538,700
|Turbo S 2D Cabriolet
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$559,400
|Targa 4 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$316,400
|Targa 4 Gts 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$406,600
|Targa 4S 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$355,600
|Turbo 2D Coupe
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$463,200
|Turbo 2D Cabriolet
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$483,600