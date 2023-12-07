Specifications for the 2022 Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition 9Yb My22 2.9L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1682 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1665 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2895 mm
|Height
|1653 mm
|Length
|4931 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2050 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2825 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|775 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|229 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|257 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|229 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|324 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Locking - Safe Function
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 390mm Front Brakes
- 3D LED Tail Lights
- 4D Chassis Control
- Four Seat Interior
- Active Air Intake Flaps
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Active Drive AWD System
- Air Blades with Side Air Intakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Carbon Filter
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Aerodynamic Underbody Panelling
- Automatic Hold Function
- Aluminium Bonnet
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Aluminium Doors
- Aluminium Front Wings
- Aluminium Roof Panel
- Alarm with Security Indicator
- Aluminium Side Sections
- Aluminium Tailgate
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Treadplates - Branded
- Android Auto
- Audio Interface/s
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Extensions
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bumpers with High-strength Cross Members
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Comfort Access System
- Centre Console - Elevated with Grab Handles
- Coasting Function
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Cornering Lamps
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Decorative Trims
- Dual Exhaust
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dash Panel Decorative Trims
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dual Sunvisors - Front
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Engine Drag Torque Control
- Embossed Headrests
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Extended Seat Bolsters - Front Seats
- Electrical System Recuperation
- Front Air Intakes
- Front Air Intake Slats - Painted
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Floor Mats with Logo
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gloss Black Tailpipes
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Galvanised Hybrid Lightweight Construction
- Grey Brake Calipers
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Humidity Sensor
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster - 2 High Resolution Displays
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Door Storage Compartments - Front
- Illuminated Door Storage Compartments - Rear
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Switch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Internet Access
- Interior Aluminium Pack
- Individual Mode
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Drive
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Lane Change Assist
- Leather Door Handles - Interior
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Dynamic Light System
- Leather Gear Selector
- Leather Interior
- LED Position Lights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Light Strip with Logo in Colour
- Leather Steering Wheel
- LTE Communication Module
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Manufacturers Logo - Painted
- Mobile Phone Preparation
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Music Streaming
- Navigation System
- Non-smoking Package
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Porsche Active Suspension Management
- Porsche Connect
- Programmable Cruise Control & Speed Limiter
- Power Dome on Engine Bonnet
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Porsche Entry
- Pedestrian Protection
- Personal Profile - Infotainment System
- Personal Profile
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- RS Spyder Design Wheels 20/21 inch
- Power Steering Plus
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Porsche Traction Management
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Centre Armrest - Leather
- Remote Services
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Airbags Rear Compartment
- Silver Accent Trims
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Side Skirts - Black
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Tailpipes
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Headlight Range Control
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Towbar Preparation
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Tailpipes
- Towing Eyes
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Arch Air Curtains
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Warning & Brake Assist
- Wheel Centres - Special
- Wheel Finish - Platinum
- Wheel Finish - Satin
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $9,630
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,720
- Five Seat Interior
- Alcantara Grab Handles - $1,630
- Alcantara Headlining - $3,500
- Active Park Assist - $1,890
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $4,870
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $2,020
- Black Brake Calipers - Gloss - $1,720
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors - $1,120
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $600
- Centre Console Armrest with Logo/Crest - $650
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Yellow Calipers - $18,770
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Black Calipers - $20,490
- Carbon Design Pack - $14,120
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,990
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $720
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,500
- Comfort Seats Front - Power 14 Way with Memory
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,020
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $5,870
- Custom Colour - Metallic - $18,490
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection - $600
- Door Handles - Black Gloss - $500
- Dynamic Chassis Control - $6,870
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $280
- Exclusive Design Gear Selector - $1,720
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,000
- Exterior Pack - Black - Extended - $1,600
- Extended Trim Package - Leather Grab Handles - $1,990
- Extended Trim Package - Alcantara Grab Handles - $1,990
- Front Apron - Sports Design - $6,470
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - Deep Pile - $1,900
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $1,210
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors - $1,120
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler - $810
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $910
- Home Link - $600
- Heated Multi-function Sports Str Wheel - Alcantara - $910
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Wood - $1,490
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Carbon - $1,490
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass - $2,570
- Heat & Noise Insulating & Privacy Glass - $2,570
- Heated Steering Wheel - $560
- Interior Carbon Pack - $1,800
- Interior Pack - Wood
- Interior Wood Pack - Red Gum - $1,800
- Interior Wood Pack - Anthracite Chestnut - $2,600
- Interior Pack - Painted - Contrasting Ext Colour - $3,420
- Interior Pack - Painted - Exterior Colour - $1,800
- Interior Pack - Gloss Black
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $7,250
- Int Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching & Seat Centres - $9,750
- Leather Air Vents - $3,470
- Luggage Compartment Cover - Fixed - Leather - $1,630
- Leather Console Front & Rear - $3,220
- LED Tinted Matrix Headlights Dynamic Light System - $3,210
- Leather Grab Handles - $1,630
- Leather Interior Club Leather - $9,720
- Leather Interior Club Leather - Two-Tone - $10,720
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Two Tone - $8,170
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $6,920
- Leather Interior Pack - Contrasting Int Colour - $3,750
- Leather Interior Pack - Interior Colour - $2,120
- Lane Keeping Assist - $1,220
- Lane Keeping Assist with Intersection Assist - $1,300
- LED Matrix Headlights with Dynamic Light Sys Plus - $2,220
- Loadspace Management System - $800
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Steering Column Surround - Contrast Stitch - $1,240
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $3,000
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $1,240
- Model Designation Deletion
- Manufacturers Designation - High-gloss Black
- Model Designation Painted - $440
- Model Designation Painted - Body Colour - $500
- Manufacturers Logo - Matt Black & (MDPB) - $980
- Metallic Paint
- Massage Seats Front & Ventilation - $4,220
- Night View Assist - $4,650
- Off Road Pack - $3,750
- Painted Air Vent Slats - $3,220
- Paint Colour Special - $5,000
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,580
- Personalised Reversible Loadspace Mat-Leather Edge - $620
- RS Spyder Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE) - $1,150
- Turbo Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE & WFS) - $1,150
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE) - $1,150
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BAW & BCWE & WFG) - $3,150
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BCW & BCWE) - $3,150
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE & WFS) - $3,150
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BAW & BCWE) - $3,150
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BCWE) - $2,770
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BAW & BCWE & WFG) - $5,270
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BCWE & WFS) - $5,270
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BCW & BCWE) - $5,270
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BAW & BCWE) - $5,270
- Turbo Design Wheels 22 inch (BCWE) - $3,020
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,630
- Performance Tyres 21 inch - $1,250
- Rear Axle Steering - $4,300
- Reversible Loadspace Mat with Leather Edging - $490
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Preparation - $720
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,000
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $720
- Sports Chrono Package with Sub-second Clock - $2,160
- Soft Door Close - $1,470
- Sports Design Exterior Mirror Upper Trims - Carbon - $3,120
- Sports Design Pack - Gloss Black - $9,750
- Sports Exhaust System - Black Tailpipes - $4,250
- Standard Interior - Partial Leather/Leather Seats
- Standard Interior - Partial Leather Seats Two-tone - $750
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear - $2,370
- Smoke Pack - $110
- Standard Paint
- Towbar System - $1,850
- Tinted LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System - $990
- Tinted LED Tail Lights incl Light Strip - $1,750
- Torque Vectoring Plus - $3,210
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,120
- Vehicle Key - Leather in Leather Pouch - $990
- Vehicle Key Painted - Alcantara Pouch - $780
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $780
Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$135,200
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$143,000
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$175,000
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$183,800
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$150,700
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$156,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$173,800
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$180,500
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$281,200
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$289,800
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$355,600
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$138,700
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$146,700
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$179,500
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$188,500
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$154,600
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$160,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$178,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$185,100
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$288,400
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$297,200
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$364,700
|Gts 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$209,600
|Gts 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$212,600