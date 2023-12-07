WhichCar
2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 9Yb My23 4.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 9Yb My23 4.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1678 mm
Tracking Rear 1677 mm
Ground Clearance 164 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1636 mm
Length 4942 mm
Width 1995 mm
Kerb Weight 2220 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2765 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2300
Maxiumum Torque 850 Nm
Makimum Power 471 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/35 R22
Rear Tyre 315/30 R22
Front Rim Size 10.0Jx22
Rear Rim Size 11.5Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

