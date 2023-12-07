Specifications for the 2022 Porsche Macan T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Porsche Macan T 95B My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1645 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1655 mm
|Ground Clearance
|187 mm
|Wheelbase
|2807 mm
|Height
|1606 mm
|Length
|4726 mm
|Width
|1927 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1798 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|645 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|217 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|186 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|257 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|217 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz95Znlb00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- 3D LED Tail Lights
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Active Drive AWD System
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Speed Limiter
- Active Suspension
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Automatic Hold Function
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Aluminium Loading Edge Protection
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Active Radiator Grille Shutters
- Aluminium Sill Guards - Black
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Audio Interface/s
- Automatic Tailgate
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Black Brake Calipers
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bumpers with High-strength Cross Members
- Bench Seat Rear
- Black Tailpipes
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Comfort Lighting Package
- Connect App Services
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Apron
- Front Air Intakes
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Centre Armrest - Folding
- Fully Galvanised Unibody
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Floor Mats with Logo
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Compartment
- Gloss Black Dashboard Highlights
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Grey Exterior Mirror Base
- Grey Side Blades
- Gear Shift Indicator
- GT Leather Sports Steering Wheel - Heated
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front
- Headrest - Special
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Humidity Sensor
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.8 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Door Storage Compartments - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Switch
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- Interior Pack
- Interior Pack - Gloss Black
- Interior Accents
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Dynamic Light System
- Launch Mode Control
- LED Position Lights
- Light Strip
- LTE Communication Module
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Memory Card Reader
- Model Designation - Gloss Black
- Memory Pack - Driver
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mode Switch
- Mobile Phone Preparation
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Shift Mode
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Non-smoking Package
- On board Computer
- Off Road Button
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Porsche Connect
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Privacy Glass
- Porsche Hill Control
- Position Light/s
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Porsche Traction Management
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Airbags Rear Compartment
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sport Button
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Sports Chrono Package
- Surround Camera System
- Seat Centres in Sport-tex Stripe
- Sports Design Exterior Mirrors
- Side Door Impact Beams
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Siri Compatibility
- Sports Mode
- Sound Package Plus
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sports Seats - Front
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Headlight Range Control
- Silver Steering Wheel
- Steel Suspension
- Sports Tail Pipes
- Stopwatch - Digital
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Towbar Preparation
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Tailpipes
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Finish - Dark
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Susp - Levelling Sys/ Hght Adj (PASM) - $2,790
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $1,620
- Adaptive Cruise Control incl Traffic Jam Assist - $2,950
- Adaptive Sports Seats Plus - 18 Way - $2,770
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Black - $790
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illum/Personalised - Black - $4,120
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,460
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $4,260
- Body Coloured Exterior Package - $2,990
- Body Coloured Rear Apron - $720
- Body Coloured Side Blades
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $540
- Centre Console Armrest with Logo/Crest - $510
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,990
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $920
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,500
- Comfort Seats Front - Power 14 Way with Memory - $2,180
- Coloured Seat Belts - $830
- Carbon Side Blades - $1,150
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $1,910
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $5,120
- Custom Colour Paint - $16,640
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection - $540
- Door Handles - Black Gloss - $450
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $250
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $810
- Extended Leather Pack - $3,080
- Extended Leather Pack - Contrast Stitching - $6,930
- Extended Leather Pack - Two-tone - $3,890
- Front Apron - Body Colour - $720
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $1,210
- Gloss Black Roof Rails - $650
- Gloss Black Side Blades
- Carbon Gear Selector with Leather Knob - $1,010
- Carbon Gear Selector with Race-Tex Knob - $1,010
- Grab Handles - Race-Tex - $1,630
- GT Sports Steering Wheel - Leather/Carbon - $1,170
- GT Sports Strg Wheel - Htd, Race-Tex, Carbon Inlay - $2,070
- GT Sports Steering Wheel, Htd, Race-Tex - $900
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $790
- Home Link - $540
- Heat & Noise Insulating & Privacy Glass - $1,910
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear - $430
- Interior Aluminium Pack
- Interior Carbon Pack - $1,600
- Interior Leather Pack - $3,220
- Interior Pack - Painted - Exterior Colour - $2,720
- Leather Air Vents - Personalised - $3,220
- Leather Dashboard Trim Package - $2,600
- LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus - $860
- Leather Grab Rails - $1,630
- Leather Interior - Contrast Stitching - $3,280
- Leather Interior Sport-Tex Seats
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $430
- Lane Keeping Assist - $1,100
- Loadspace Management System - $610
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Sunvisors - $1,070
- Model Designation Deletion
- Model Designation Painted - $440
- Metallic Paint - $1,800
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows - $490
- Painted Air Vent Slats - $2,970
- Paint Colour Special - $4,480
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,580
- RS Spyder Design Wheels 20/21 inch - $1,710
- Power Steering Plus - $490
- Running Boards - $1,930
- Reversible Loadspace Mat with Leather Edging - $620
- Rooflining in Race-Tex - $2,470
- Surface Coated Brake - $5,620
- Seat Consoles Front in Leather - $3,370
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $650
- Sports Design Exterior Mirrors - Black
- Sports Exhaust System - Black Tailpipes - $3,080
- Side Skirts - Sports Design - $1,550
- Smoke Pack - $80
- Self Parking - $650
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,110
- Surround Sound System Premium - $8,970
- Storage Package - $450
- Standard Paint
- Surround Sound System - $2,230
- Towbar System - $1,660
- Tinted LED Headlights incl Dynamic Light Sys Plus - $1,650
- Tinted LED Tail Lights incl Light Strip - $1,440
- Torque Vectoring Plus - $2,810
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,710
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $780
- (AW21) 911 Turbo Design - $2,610
- (AW21) Exclusive Design - Platinum Silver - $2,010
- (AW21) Exclusive Design - Exterior Colour - $4,260
- (AW21) Exclusive Design - Jet Black Metallic - $4,260
- (AW21) Exclusive Design Sport - High-gloss Black - $4,260
- Wheel Centres - Special - $300
Current Porsche Macan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|95B My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$109,300
|S 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$136,900
|T 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$113,200
|Gts 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$165,100
|95B My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$93,800
|S 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$117,500
|T 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$97,200
|Gts 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$141,700