Specifications for the 2022 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Gxl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Gxl Vdj79R 4.5L Diesel C/Chas
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Wheelbase
|3180 mm
|Height
|1955 mm
|Length
|5230 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2175 kg
|Gcm
|6900 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|130 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|281 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|248 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|339 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|281 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R16 Lt
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R16 Lt
|Front Rim Size
|7Jjx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jjx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Diesel, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Leading Arm, Rigid Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jtelv71J600123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Antenna - Front Guard Mounted
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Antenna Harness
- Audio Navigation Unit - 16 CBU
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Active Traction Control
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Audio Wiring Harness
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Cloth Seat & Door Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Diesel Particulate Defuser
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Energy Absorbing Steering Column
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bumper - Chrome & Painted
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Floor Mats - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integral Power Steering
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-media System with 6.1 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Clock
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Map Pocket/s
- Over-Fender Flares
- Power Antenna
- Radio AM/FM
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Smartphone Holder
- Snorkel
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Side Steps - Aluminium
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Toyota Link
- USB Input Socket
- Vented Bonnet
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Optional Paint - $675
Current Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,800
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,800
|Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$73,700
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,400
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,400
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,200
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,200
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,700
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$82,700
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,200
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,200
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,800
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,300
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$85,800
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,200
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,200
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$75,300
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,700
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,700
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,900
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,600
|Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,500
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,300
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$86,600
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,000
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,300
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,300
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,400
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,000
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$82,900
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,900
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$83,500
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$85,000
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$87,600
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,800
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,900
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$76,000
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$80,900
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,400