Specifications for the 2022 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Lc76 Workmate. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Lc76 Workmate Vdjl76R 4.5L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1420 mm
|Ground Clearance
|305 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1955 mm
|Length
|4870 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|130 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|281 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|248 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|339 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|281 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/95 R16C
|Rear Tyre
|225/95 R16C
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Diesel, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Leading Arm, Rigid Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Rigid Live Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtelvl1J500123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 16CBU Audio/Navi System
- 312mm Rear Brakes
- 322mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Autonomous Emergency Braking - Camera
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Front Bumper
- Black Grille
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Rear Bumper
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Foot Rest
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Dual Range Transmission
- Entry Assist Grips - Front
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integral Power Steering
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Large Fuel Tank
- Lights on Warning Alarm
- Multi-media System with 6.1 inch Touch Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- MP3 Compatibility - Bluetooth Audio
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Pre-collision Systems
- Rear Collision Warning
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Snorkel
- Seatbelt Pretensioner
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps - Aluminium
- Spare Wheel Carrier
- Steel Wheels
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Turn Assist
- Upholstery - Grey
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Vinyl Upholstery
Optional Extras
- Optional Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,800
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,800
|Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$73,700
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,400
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,400
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,200
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,200
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,700
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$82,700
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,200
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,200
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,800
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,300
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$85,800
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,200
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,200
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$75,300
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,700
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,700
