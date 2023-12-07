Specifications for the 2022 Toyota Rav4 Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Toyota Rav4 Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare Axah52R 2.5L Hybrid 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1650 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2185 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|107 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|106 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|108 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|107 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|131 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtmdw3Fv00J123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 21MM Multi Media System
- 281mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 7 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Back Guide Monitor
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Data Communication Module
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Tailpipes
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Steering Assist
- EV Mode
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- Hybrid Drive System
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Load Hooks
- Lane Trace Control
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display 7.0 inch
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- MyToyota
- Navigation System
- Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
- Over-the-air-updates
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Remote Air Conditioner - On
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Entry with Smart Start
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Synthetic Leather Door Armrest
- Smart Device Link
- SOS Emergency Call
- Sequential Stick Shift
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Stolen Vehicle Tracking
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Sway Warning System
- Toyota Connected Services
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vinyl Gear Knob
- Voice Recognition System
- Vinyl Shift Lever
- Wheel Finish - Grey
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,300
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,500
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,200
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,300
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,900
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,400
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,400
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,600
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,300
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$50,000
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,200
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$52,900
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$56,400
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,300
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,260
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,910
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$62,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,100
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,800
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,300
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,300
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$39,760
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,310
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,560
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,810
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,100
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,585
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,400