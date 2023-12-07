Specifications for the 2022 Toyota Rav4 Gx (2Wd) Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Toyota Rav4 Gx (2Wd) Hybrid Axah52R 2.5L Hybrid 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1650 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2185 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|107 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|106 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|108 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|107 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|131 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtmz23Fv90J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electric Motor
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- EV Mode
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- Hybrid Drive System
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Load Hooks
- Lane Trace Control
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Projector Headlights
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Pre-collision Systems
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Entry with Smart Start
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- SDL Media Manager
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Synthetic Leather Door Armrest
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Sway Warning System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- Twin Tailpipes
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Vinyl Gear Knob
- Vinyl Shift Lever
- Wheel Finish - Grey
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,300
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,500
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,200
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,300
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,900
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,400
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,400
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,600
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,300
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$50,000
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,200
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$52,900
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$56,400
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,300
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,260
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,910
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$62,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,100
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,800
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,300
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,300
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$39,760
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,310
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,560
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,810
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,100
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,585
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,400