WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Rav4
  4. Gxl (2Wd)

2022 Toyota Rav4 Gxl (2Wd) Mxaa52R 2.0L Petrol 5D Wagon

2022 Toyota Rav4 Gxl (2Wd) Mxaa52R 2.0L Petrol 5D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Toyota Rav4 Gxl (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Rav4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4600 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1590 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2125 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 123 g/km
CO2 Urban 162 g/km
CO2 Combined 137 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 203 Nm
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R18
Rear Tyre 225/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Trailing Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtmw43Fv20J123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs

Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $46,300
Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $52,300
Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $56,500
Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $61,200
Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $56,300