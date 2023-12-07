WhichCar
2022 Toyota Yaris Cross Gxl Mxpb10R 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Toyota Yaris Cross Gxl Mxpb10R 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Light

Specifications for the 2022 Toyota Yaris Cross Gxl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1590 mm
Length 4180 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1140 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1600 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
CO2 Emissions 124 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 109 g/km
CO2 Urban 150 g/km
CO2 Combined 124 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Mpfi
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 145 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtdkaab370L123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Light
Country Manufactured Japan

