Specifications for the 2022 Toyota Yaris Cross Urban Cross. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Toyota Yaris Cross Urban Cross Mxpb10R 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1590 mm
|Length
|4180 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1600 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|124 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|109 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|150 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|124 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtdkaab370L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- 265mm Rear Brakes
- 283mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cornering Assist
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Auto Retractable Door Mirrors
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Control Systems
- Back Guide Monitor
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Brake Lights - LED
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect App Services
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Crosswind Assist
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Clock
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Data Communication Module with SOS Function
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Digital Speedometer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Steering Assist
- Emergency Signal System - Hazard Type
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Door Airbag Pressure Sensor/s
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Glovebox Compartment
- High-Speed Active Cruise Control
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Impact Absorbing Body Structure
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Centering Function
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane Trace Assist
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display 4.2 inch LCD
- Miracast
- Painted Grille
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver
- Parking Support Brake
- Pre-Collision Warning System
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Power Windows
- Radar Cruise Control
- Remote Beep & Flash
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Road Sign Assist
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Separate Boot Deck Board
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Synthetic Leather Side Trimmed Seats
- Speed Limit Warning
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Speed Limit Information
- Speed Recognition
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- School Zone Speed Detection
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Customisation Function
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control Steering Assisted
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Machine
Optional Extras
- Crystal Pearl Paint - $500
- Mica Metallic Paint - $500
- Metallic Paint - $500
Current Toyota Yaris Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gxl Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$36,950
|Gx Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$30,900
|Gxl Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,950
|Gx Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$33,900
|Gr Sport Hybrid (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,505
|Gr Sport Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,930
|Urban Hybrid (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$38,230
|Urban Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$39,880
|Urban Hybrid (AWD) (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$41,230
|Urban Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,880