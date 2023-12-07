Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon 206Tsi R-Line Shtng Bke (Rf). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen Arteon 206Tsi R-Line Shtng Bke (Rf) 3H My23 2.0L Petrol 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1587 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1447 mm
|Length
|4866 mm
|Width
|1871 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1717 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|CO2 Emissions
|236 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|236 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4950
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Hz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 310mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 4Motion AWD
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Automatic Hold Function
- Aluminium Interior Trim Inserts
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Allergen Filter
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alloy Pedals
- Air Quality Sensor
- Aluminium Sill Guards
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Black Gear Surround
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cargo Cover - Extendable
- Centre Console Tray
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Lower Body Side Mouldings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Rear Bumper Mouldings
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Discover Media Audio & Sat Nav System
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driving Profile Selection
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Easy Close Tailgate
- Easy Open Tailgate
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Easy Entry/Exit Function
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Air Intakes
- Front Centre Armrest
- Flat Fold Seating 2nd Row
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Leather Gear Knob
- Low Light Sensor
- Load Protection Net
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Media Gesture Control
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Overhead Console/s
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Park Assist
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Progressive Steering
- Power Front Seats 14 Way
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Climate Control - Touch Control Panel
- Rigid Safety Cell
- R-Line Front Bumper
- R-Line Rear Bumper
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safelock
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Surround Camera System
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Tiptronic Function
- Travel Assist
- Tilt Sensor
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Pearlescent Paint - $900
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,100