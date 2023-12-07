WhichCar
2022 Volkswagen Caddy 5 California Tsi220 Sk My22.5 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Volkswagen Caddy 5 California Tsi220 Sk My22.5 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Caddy 5 California Tsi220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1566 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 179 mm
Wheelbase 2970 mm
Height 1800 mm
Length 4853 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1634 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2220 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 586 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 141 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 131 g/km
CO2 Urban 157 g/km
CO2 Combined 141 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Longitudinally Guided Rear Axle, Panhard Rod

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wv2Zzzskz#*123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers Up To 60K
Country Manufactured Poland

Current Volkswagen Caddy 5 pricing and specs

Cargo Tsi220 Van 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $43,990
Cargo Tsi220 Van 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $40,990
Cargo Tdi280 Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $42,990
Cargo Tdi320 Van 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $45,990
Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $45,990