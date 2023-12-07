Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Caddy 5 Maxi Tdi320. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen Caddy 5 Maxi Tdi320 Sb My23 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1602 mm
|Ground Clearance
|179 mm
|Wheelbase
|2970 mm
|Height
|1800 mm
|Length
|4853 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1727 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|723 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|129 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|116 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|152 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|129 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|2750
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Longitudinally Guided Rear Axle, Panhard Rod
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzzskz#*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Poland
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Removable Seats
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- 3rd Row Removable Seats
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Bench Seat Rear
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Badging
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Composition Media Audio
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Driver
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Front Passenger
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Control Air Conditioning
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Assist
- Fixed Rear Windows - Passenger Compartment
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Lane Assist
- Lane Change System Side Assist incl (BSM & RCTA)
- Lifting Tailgate
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Light Sensor
- Leather Steering Wheel
- LED Tailgate Surround Lighting
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Display Plus
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Temperature Control
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Park Assist
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows Front
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Sliding Door Windowed - Left
- Sliding Door Windowed - Right
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steel Wheels
- Touchscreen 8.25 inch
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate - Windowed
- Tailgate Window - Heated
- Trail Preparation
- Third Row Seats
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wheel Covers - Set of Four
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 2 Zone with Allergen Filter - $610
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance - $620
- Alloy Spare Wheel with OE Tyre/Tool Kit/Jack - $255
- Black Alloy Wheels - 17 inch - $2,130
- Black Alloy Wheels - 18 inch - $3,045
- Comfort Drive Travel Assist Package - $1,825
- Central Locking System with Fingerprint - $710
- Central Locking System with Keyless Start - $205
- Discover Media Navigation with 10 inch Touchscreen - $1,625
- Heat-insulating Front/Light Absorbing Rear Windows - $405
- Light Assist - Auto High Beam Function - $265
- LED Headlights & Separate Daytime Running Lights - $1,370
- Loading Edge Protection - Black - $305
- LED Headlights & (DRLS) & (ADHR) & (CNLP) - $2,020
- Lights & Vision Package - $530
- Multi-colour Digital Cockpit - $915
- Metallic Paint - $1,115
- Navigation Pack - $1,660
- Park Assist & Park Distance Control - $1,005
- Paint Colour Special - $305
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,115
- Power Latching Tailgate - $415
- Power Latching Sliding Door - Left - $315
- Power Latching Sliding Door - Right - $315
- Rear Combination Lights LED - $305
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $405
- Silver Alloy Wheels - 17 inch - $1,825
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $1,420
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector - $305
- Tech Pack - $1,120
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $100
- Winter Package - $810
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating/Laminated & Heated - $405
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Pure Grey
|Grey
|Solid Paint
|—
|Candy White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Fortana Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$1,115
|Costa Azul
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$1,115
|Indium Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$1,115
|Mojave Beige
|Beige
|Metallic Paint
|$1,115
|Golden Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$1,115
|Deep Black
|Black
|Pearl Effect Paint
|$1,115
|Starlight Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$1,115
|Copper Bronze
|Brown
|Metallic Paint
|$1,115
|Cherry Red
|Red
|Paint Colour Special
|$305
|Reflex Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$1,115
Current Volkswagen Caddy 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$43,990
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$40,990
|Cargo Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,990
|Cargo Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$45,990
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$45,990
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,990
|Cargo Maxi Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$44,990
|Cargo Maxi Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$47,990
|Tsi220 4D Crew Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,090
|Tdi320 4D Crew Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,090
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$39,400
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$36,700
|Cargo Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,500
|Cargo Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$41,200
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$41,200
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,500
|Cargo Maxi Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$40,300
|Cargo Maxi Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$43,000
|Tsi220 4D Crew Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$44,800
|Tdi320 4D Crew Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$46,600
|California Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$62,090
|California Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$64,090
|Life Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,790
|Life Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$58,790
|Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,290
|Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,290
|California Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$59,600
|California Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$61,500
|Life Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,500
|Life Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,400
|Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,200
|Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,100