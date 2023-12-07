WhichCar
2022 Volkswagen Golf R 4Motion Mark 8 My22.5 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2022 Volkswagen Golf R 4Motion Mark 8 My22.5 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1541 mm
Tracking Rear 1516 mm
Wheelbase 2631 mm
Height 1458 mm
Length 4290 mm
Width 1789 mm
Kerb Weight 1501 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 177 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 146 g/km
CO2 Urban 230 g/km
CO2 Combined 177 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzzcdz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $54,100
110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $37,800
110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,800
R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $74,800
R 4Motion 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $68,100