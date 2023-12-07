Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Multivan Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen Multivan Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb T6.1 My23 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1624 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|222 mm
|Wheelbase
|3400 mm
|Height
|1990 mm
|Length
|5304 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1869 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|658 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|200 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|229 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|200 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R17C
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R17C
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Trailing Independent Rear Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz7Hz@*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers Up To 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Black Interior
- Bench Seat 3rd Row - 3 Person - Removable/Sliding
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Chrome Dashboard Trim
- Chrome Front Garnish
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Crosswind Assist
- City Emergency Brake
- Driver Armrest/s
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front
- Front Assist
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Lane Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Light Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Laminated Windscreen
- Model Badge - Chrome
- Multi Collision Brake
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Display Plus
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Moulded Headliner in Cabin
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Navigation System
- Overhead Console/s
- Passenger Armrest/s
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Latching Tailgate with Window
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Sliding Doors - Left & Right
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows
- Rear Armrests
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Sliding Doors Windows Opening
- Seat Rail System - Rear Seat/s
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps - Illuminated
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Swivel Seats 2nd Row (2) - Sliding & Removable
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Manual Lift
- Tool Kit
- Third Row Seats -Reclining
- Twin Front Armrests
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Additional Battery - Cut-off Relay - $630
- Additional Battery - Cut-off Relay & Monitoring - $750
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance - $710
- Art Velour Seat Upholstery - $2,450
- Child Booster Seats - $1,350
- Control Module - $740
- Digital Cockpit - $960
- Diff Lock Rear - $1,480
- Discover Pro Navigation - $1,050
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function - $770
- Good Night Package (Blinds/Bed Covering/Torch) - $970
- High Beam Assist - $280
- Hill Descent Control - $240
- Heated Front Seats - $780
- Insulated Box (Cooling & Warming) - $1,450
- LED Headlights - $2,050
- Multi-flex Board - $1,150
- Multi-function Table - $1,050
- Metallic Paint - $1,780
- Park Assist with Side Protection - $460
- Parking Heater - $3,950
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,780
- Power Tailgate - $950
- Rear Bumper - Interior Load Edge Protection - $340
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Solid Paint
- Tailgate Closing with Unlatching from Inside - $340
- Upgraded Susp/Shock Abs - Rough Roads Reg Use - $970
- Upgraded Susp/Shock Abs - Rough Roads Irreg Use - $570
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Cherry Red
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|Pure Grey
|Grey
|Solid Paint
|—
|Candy White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Fortana Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$1,780
|Indium Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$1,780
|Ravenna Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$1,780
|Mojave Beige
|Beige
|Metallic Paint
|$1,780
|Deep Black
|Black
|Pearl Effect Paint
|$1,780
|Bay Leaf Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$1,780
|Starlight Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$1,780
|Copper Bronze
|Brown
|Metallic Paint
|$1,780
|Reflex Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$1,780
Current Volkswagen Multivan pricing and specs
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$72,300
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,300
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$94,700
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,400
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,200
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$66,500
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$76,600
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$91,900
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$94,700