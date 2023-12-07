WhichCar
2022 Volkswagen Multivan Tdi450 Lwb Comfortline Exec T6.1 My22 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2022 Volkswagen Multivan Tdi450 Lwb Comfortline Exec T6.1 My22 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Multivan Tdi450 Lwb Comfortline Exec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1624 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 222 mm
Wheelbase 3400 mm
Height 1990 mm
Length 5304 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 1979 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 748 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 191 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 166 g/km
CO2 Urban 234 g/km
CO2 Combined 191 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dsl Dir Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 146 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R18
Rear Tyre 255/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Trailing Independent Rear Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv1Zzz7Hz@*123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers Up To 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Multivan pricing and specs

Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $75,290
Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $75,290
Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $98,690
Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $72,290
Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $78,290