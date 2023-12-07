Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Passat 162Tsi Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen Passat 162Tsi Elegance Cb My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1578 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1500 mm
|Length
|4773 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1549 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|143 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|203 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Cz#*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- App-connect Interface
- Air Cleaning Function
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Allergen Filter
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Chrome Highlights - Lower Air Intakes
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Configurable Home Screen
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- City Emergency Brake
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Dashboard Inserts
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Door Inserts - Special
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Pro Audio & Sat Nav System
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Easy Close Tailgate
- Easy Open Tailgate
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Leather Gear Knob
- Load Hooks
- Low Light Sensor
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Media Gesture Control
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Park Assist
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Climate Control - Touch Control Panel
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rear Seat Remote Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safelock
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Side Impact Protection
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Panoramic Sunroof with Manual Blind
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Twin Front Cupholders with Cover
- Tiptronic Function
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wind Deflector - Sunroof
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $900
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,100
- Pearl Effect Paint - $900
- R-Line Pack - $3,100
- Solid Paint
Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$7