Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Polo 85Tsi Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen Polo 85Tsi Comfortline Aw My21 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1521 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2548 mm
|Height
|1446 mm
|Length
|4053 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1158 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|CO2 Emissions
|115 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|103 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|136 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|115 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzawz#*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage - Front
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Composition Media Audio
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Comfort
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Darkened Rear Tail Light Clusters
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning Display
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Front Assist
- Glovebox Compartment
- Gloss Black Dashboard Highlights
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Inlays - Metallic
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Low Light Sensor
- Multi Collision Brake
- Monochrome Display
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Display Plus
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Overhead Console/s
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Solar Control Glass
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Smartphone Interface
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 15 inch
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Pearl Effect Paint - $600
- R-Line Pack - $1,500
