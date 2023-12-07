WhichCar
2022 Volkswagen Polo Gti Aw My21 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2022 Volkswagen Polo Gti Aw My21 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Polo Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1484 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 4067 mm
Width 1751 mm
Kerb Weight 1307 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 140 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 116 g/km
CO2 Urban 181 g/km
CO2 Combined 140 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Dir/Indir Inj
Power RPM 4390
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 215/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzzawz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Light From 25K
Country Manufactured Germany

