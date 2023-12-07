Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Polo Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen Polo Gti Aw My22 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1484 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1442 mm
|Length
|4080 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1305 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|150 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|150 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4390
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Lowered Sports Suspension, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzawz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light From 25K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 272mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- App-connect Interface
- Air Cleaning Function
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Aluminium Sill Guards
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Black Grille
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Capacitive Touch Screen 8.0 inch
- Cloth Upholstery - Sports
- Cyclist Recognition
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Premium Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driver Assistance System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Darkened Rear Tail Light Clusters
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Distance Warning Display
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Extended Seat Bolsters - Front Seats
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Centre Airbag
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Compartment
- Gloss Black Dashboard Highlights
- Gesture Control
- Gloss Paint
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- IQ Light
- Inlay - Red
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Load Hooks
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Low Light Sensor
- Lowered Sports Suspension
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Light Strip
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Overhead Console/s
- Optical Parking System
- Occupant Protective system
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Programmable Locking Functions
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Red Brake Calipers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Rear Diffuser - Sports
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Remote Operated Power Windows - Programmable
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Spoiler Aerodynamic Extensions
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safelock
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Edition
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Scuff Plates with Logo
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sport Select Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tiptronic Function
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- Tilt Sensor
- Touch Type Temperature Control Panel
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Grey Interior Accents
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $300
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Sound & Tech Package - $1,500
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,500
Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$39,000
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$28,600
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$31,600
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$40,390
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$29,490
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$32,540