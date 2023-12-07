Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc 110Tsi Style. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen T-Roc 110Tsi Style A1 My22 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1542 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1543 mm
|Ground Clearance
|161 mm
|Wheelbase
|2603 mm
|Height
|1573 mm
|Length
|4234 mm
|Width
|1819 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1319 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|126 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|170 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|142 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independant Macpherson Strut, Independent, Lower A-Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzza1Z#*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Portugal
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Aluminium Inserts - Steering Wheel
- Allergen Filter
- Air Quality Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Painted Roof
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Lower Body Side Mouldings
- Composition Media Audio
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Cloth Upholstery - Comfort
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Storage Drawer
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning Display
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Interior Carpeted
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Inlays Special
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Start
- Lane Assist
- Leather & Aluminium Finish Gear Knob
- Light Assist - Auto High Beam Function
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lower Door Panels - Black
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Low Light Sensor
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display Plus
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Navigation System
- Optical Parking System
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Spoiler Aerodynamic Extensions
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Remote Unlocking Boot/Tailgate
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Load Through Rear Seats
- Side Impact Protection
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Vehicle System Warning Lights
- Wheel Arch Extensions - Black
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
- Warning Reflectors Rear Doors
Optional Extras
- Luxury Pack - $3,800
- Metallic Paint - $650
- Pearl Effect Paint - $650
- Sound & Vision Package - $2,000
- Solid Paint
Current Volkswagen T-Roc pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dir Shift, AWD
|$57,800
|Tsi110 Citylife 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, FWD
|$36,200
|110Tsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, FWD
|$39,000
|140Tsi R-Line (Restricted Ftr) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$47,000
|R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dir Shift, AWD
|$61,000
|Tsi110 Citylife 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, FWD
|$36,500
|110Tsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, FWD
|$39,400
|140Tsi R-Line (Restricted Ftr) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$47,500