Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen T-Roc R D1 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dir Shift
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1538 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1539 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1575 mm
|Length
|4236 mm
|Width
|1819 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1519 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|170 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|227 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzza1Z#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Portugal
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 4Motion Active Control AWD
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- App-connect Interface
- Air Cleaning Function
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Aluminium Finish Pedals
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Air Quality Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Brake Energy Recuperation
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blue Brake Calipers
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Colour Multitouch Display
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Capacative Touch Screen
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver Mode Selection
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Pro Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Darkened Rear Tail Light Clusters
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Distance Warning Display
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Easy Open & Close Electric Tailgate
- Extended Seat Bolsters - Front Seats
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Air Intakes
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gloss Paint
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Humidity Sensor
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Intelligent Driver Assistance System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- IQ Drive
- IQ Light
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Light Bar
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Load Hooks
- Low Light Sensor
- Lowered Suspension
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Media Gesture Control
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- MP3 Compatibility - Bluetooth Audio
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Navigation System
- Nappa Leather Pack
- Normal Mode
- Optical Parking System
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Performance Driving Data System
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Programmable Locking Functions
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Progressive Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Race Mode
- Radio AM/FM
- Red Air Vents
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rigid Safety Cell
- R-Line Front Bumper
- R-Line Rear Bumper
- Remote Operated Power Windows - Programmable
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safelock
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Surround Lighting with Logo Projection
- Surround Lighting with Welcome Light
- Smartphone Interface
- Scuff Plates On Front Doors Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Scuff Plates with Logo
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Sill Panel Extensions - Body Colour
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel - Bespoke Stitching
- Steering Wheel with Insert
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- Touch Slider Temperature Controls
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Blue Decor Inserts - $250
- Black Style Pack - $1,200
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Premium Audio System - $750
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,000
Current Volkswagen T-Roc pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dir Shift, AWD
|$57,800
|Tsi110 Citylife 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, FWD
|$36,200
|110Tsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, FWD
|$39,000
|140Tsi R-Line (Restricted Ftr) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$47,000
|R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dir Shift, AWD
|$61,000
|Tsi110 Citylife 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, FWD
|$36,500
|110Tsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, FWD
|$39,400
|140Tsi R-Line (Restricted Ftr) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$47,500